Carlos Dittborn derrotó por goleada de 8-0 a Chile Austral
Carlos Dittborn goleó ayer a Chile Austral 8-0 en el inicio de la quinta fecha en la Asociación 18 de Septiembre.
La fecha continúa este fin de semana con los siguientes partidos:
Hoy sábado
17,00: 18 de Septiembre – Reinerio García.
19,00: Estrella Austral – Palestino.
Mañana domingo
14,00: Ibáñez – Natalino.
16,00: Pingüino – San Felipe.
18,00: C. Henríquez – Independencia.
POSICIONES
Con este resultado la tabla de posiciones quedó así:
1.- 18 de Septiembre y Camilo Henríquez, 12.
3.- Palestino, Independencia, Ibáñez y Estrella Austral, 9.
7.- San Felipe y C. Dittborn, 6.
9.- Pingüino, 3.
10.- R. García, Chile Austral y Natalino 0.
SERIES CADETES
Hoy sábado
Juveniles
16,00: Natalino – Pingüino.
17,15: 18 de Septiembre – San Felipe.
Tercera infantil
15,00: 18 de Septiembre – Estrella Austral.
15,50: Independencia – Ibáñez.
16,40: C. Dittborn – R. García.
Mañana domingo
Segunda infantil
14,00: C. Henríquez – Ibáñez.
15,00: Independencia – Pingüino.
16,00: 18 de Septiembre – C. Dittborn.
Cuarta infantil
15,00: 18 de Septiembre – R. García.
15,50: Chile Austral – Estrella Austral.
16,40: Independencia – Ibáñez.
17,30: Palestino – Pingüino.