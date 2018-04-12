Ibáñez doble campeón en las series infantiles
Presidente Ibáñez se tituló campeón en las series cuarta y tercera infantil, en ambas en condición de invicto.
Cuarta infantil
Los resultados de la liguilla de la cuarta infantil fueron los siguientes:
1ª fecha
Ibáñez 6 – Chile Austral 0.
Pingüino 5 – Palestino 0.
2ª fecha
Ibáñez 6 – Palestino 0.
Pingüino 1 – Chile Austral 1.
3ª fecha
Chile Austral 6 – Palestino 0.
Ibáñez 3 – Pingüino 1.
Posiciones
1.- Ibáñez, 9.
2.- Pingüino, 4 (+3).
3.- Chile Austral, 4 (0).
4.- Palestino, 0.
Tercera infantil
Ibáñez se tituló campeón de la serie tercera infantil al ganar invicto la liguilla.
Los resultados fueron los siguientes:
1ª fecha
Independencia 2 – Chile Austral 2.
Ibáñez 1 – 18 de Septiembre 0.
2ª fecha
Ibáñez 3 – Independencia 1.
Chile 3 – 18 de Septiembre 1.
3ª fecha
18 de Septiembre 1 – Independencia 1.
Ibáñez 5 – Chile Austral 0.
Posiciones
1.- Ibáñez, 9 puntos.
2.- Chile Austral, 4.
3.- Independencia, 2.
4.- 18 de Septiembre, 1.
PINGÜINO CAMPEON
En la segunda infantil el título fue para Pingüino al vencer en la final a Presidente Ibáñez 2-1.