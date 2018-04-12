Necrológicas
  • Norma Aguirre
  • Juan Bernardino Caicheo Caicheo
  • Josefina Yadriyevic Mihovilovic

Ibáñez doble campeón en las series infantiles

Por La Prensa Austral jueves 12 de abril del 2018

Compartir esta noticia
0
Visitas

Presidente Ibáñez se tituló campeón en las series cuarta y tercera infantil, en ambas en condición de invicto.

Cuarta infantil

Los resultados de la liguilla de la cuarta infantil fueron los siguientes:

1ª fecha

Ibáñez 6 – Chile Austral 0.

Pingüino 5 – Palestino 0.

2ª fecha

Ibáñez 6 – Palestino 0.

Pingüino 1 – Chile Austral 1.

3ª fecha

Chile Austral 6 – Palestino 0.

Ibáñez 3 – Pingüino 1.

Posiciones

1.- Ibáñez, 9.

2.- Pingüino, 4 (+3).

3.- Chile Austral, 4 (0).

4.- Palestino, 0.

Tercera  infantil

Ibáñez se tituló campeón de la serie tercera infantil al ganar invicto la liguilla.

Los resultados fueron los siguientes:

1ª fecha

Independencia 2 – Chile Austral 2.

Ibáñez 1 – 18 de Septiembre 0.

2ª fecha

Ibáñez 3 – Independencia 1.

Chile 3 – 18 de Septiembre 1.

3ª fecha

18 de Septiembre 1 – Independencia 1.

Ibáñez 5 – Chile Austral 0.

Posiciones

1.- Ibáñez, 9 puntos.

2.- Chile Austral, 4.

3.- Independencia, 2.

4.- 18 de Septiembre, 1.

PINGÜINO CAMPEON

En la segunda infantil el título fue para Pingüino al vencer en la final a Presidente Ibáñez 2-1.

Noticias más visitadas
La Prensa Austral
IR ARRIBA
Empresa de Publicaciones
La Prensa Austral

Waldo Seguel 636, Punta Arenas, Chile
Tel. +56.61 220 40 00
© 2000-2018
Categorías
Corporativo
Social