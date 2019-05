A 29 ascienden los muertos en motín en cárcel de Venezuela

Relatives of prisoners killed on the eve during clashes at a police station jail in the town of Acarigua, in the Venezuelan state of Portuguesa, wait outside a hospital's morgue to be handed the bodies of their loved ones, on May 25, 2019. - At least 29 prisoners were killed and 19 police wounded in clashes at a jail in western Venezuela Friday, authorities said. The incident at the police station jail occurred when police special forces (FAES) tried to stop a "massive prison break". (Photo by Marvin RECINOS / AFP)