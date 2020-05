Al menos 11 muertos y mil heridos deja explosión en planta química en la India

Policemen stand guard as people gather in front of an LG Polymers plant following a gas leak incident in Visakhapatnam on May 7, 2020. - At least five people have been killed and several hundred hospitalised after a gas leak at a chemicals plant on the east coast of India, police said on May 7. They said that the gas had leaked out of two 5,000-tonne tanks that had been unattended due to India's coronavirus lockdown in place since late March. (Photo by - / AFP)