Bolsonaro destituye a ministro tras denuncia de corrupción que vincula a uno de sus hijos

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro arrives to give a statement in Brasilia on January 25, 2019 on the collapse of a dam near Brumadinho in southeastern Brazil. - A dam collapse in southeastern Brazil unleashed a torrent of mud on a riverside town and surrounding farmland Friday, destroying houses, leaving 200 people missing and raising fears of a number of deaths, according to officials. The dam belonged to Brazilian mining giant Vale. (Photo by Sergio LIMA / AFP)