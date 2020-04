Coronavirus deja más de 40.000 muertes en Europa y Estados Unidos registra récords diarios de decesos

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 03: A medical worker approaches a refrigerator truck being used as a morgue outside of Brooklyn Hospital Center amid the coronavirus pandemic on April 3, 2020 in New York City. Hospitals have begun using refrigerator trucks as temporary morgues as the COVID-19 death toll has reached nearly 3,000 people in New York City, the epicenter of the outbreak in the United States. Stephanie Keith/Getty Images/AFP