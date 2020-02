Coronavirus: Presidente chino aparece en público con máscara

This photo released on February 10, 2020 by China's Xinhua News Agency shows Chinese President Xi Jinping (L) meeting local residents during an inspection of the novel coronavirus pneumonia prevention and control work at the Anhuali Community in Beijing. (Photo by JU PENG / XINHUA / AFP) / - China OUT - Hong Kong OUT - Japan OUT - Germany OUT - United States OUT - United Kingdom OUT / -----EDITORS NOTE---- RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - ONE TIME USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO/XINHUA / JU Peng" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS - NO ARCHIVES /