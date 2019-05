Cristina y Alberto Fernández prometen mejora económica en campaña presidencial argentina

Former Argentine President and current Senator Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner (L) greets her former Chief of Cabinet Alberto Fernandez during the reopening of a sports venue under the name "Parque Municipal Presidente Nestor Kirchner" -in honor to her late husband and former president- in Merlo, province of Buenos Aires, on May 25, 2019. - Cristina Kirchner announced on May 18 she will seek the vice presidency with Alberto Fernandez running at the top of the ticket. The announcement, made in a 12-minute video posted on social media, was made just three days before the leftist politician went on trial on corruption charges. (Photo by ALEJANDRO PAGNI / AFP)