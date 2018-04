Cruz Roja mediará en recuperación de cuerpos de periodistas asesinados en Ecuador

Friends and relatives of Ecuadorean murdered journalist Javier Ortega, photographer Paul Rivas and their driver Efrain Segarra, light candles and pray in front of Metropolitan Cathedral, in Quito on April 13, 2018. The three members of an Ecuadoran journalist team who died in captivity after being abducted by a Colombian rebel group were following a story on violence that ended up costing their lives. / AFP PHOTO / RODRIGO BUENDIA