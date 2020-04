El Banco Mundial proyecta una caída del Pib del 4,6% en América Latina

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA - APRIL 10: Aerial view of General Paz avenue amidst the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on April 10, 2020 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. President Alberto Fernandez informed that the lock down will be extended beyond April 12. Argentina was the first country in South America to order mandatory isolation, since March 20. Over 1.5 million people across the world have been infected with the COVID-19 coronavirus, with over 70 fatalities recorded in Argentina. (Photo by Gustavo Garello/Jam Media/Getty Images)