Empate en elecciones legislativas de Israel complican a Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu waves as he addresses supporters at his Likud party's electoral campaign headquarters in the coastal city of Tel Aviv early on September 18, 2019. - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he was waiting for results in the country's general election, but that he was prepared for negotiations to form a "strong Zionist government." He spoke as exit polls showed a tight race between his right-wing Likud and ex-military chief Benny Gantz's centrist Blue and White alliance. (Photo by Menahem KAHANA / AFP)