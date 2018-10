En Chicago marchan contra política “anti mujeres” de Trump

Women gather for a rally and march at Grant Park on October 13, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois to inspire voter turnout ahead of midterm polls in the United States. - Women angered by the bitter fight over a US Supreme Court nominee and what they called the "anti-woman agenda" of the Trump administration headed into the streets of Chicago on Saturday in a display of political might. The rally, organized by Women's March Chicago, was designed to spotlight the power and determination of women voters ahead of the crucial November 6 midterm elections, which will determine control of the US Congress. The elections are also being seen as a barometer of President Donald Trump's popularity. (Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski / AFP)