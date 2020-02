Estado Islámico reivindica ataque que dejó tres heridos en Londres

Police officers conduct a search on Streatham High Road in south London on February 3, 2020, after a man was shot dead by police on February 2, following reports he had stabbed two people. - British police were searching two homes on Monday after shooting dead a convicted terrorist who knifed two people in a London street. Sudesh Amman, 20, who was wearing a fake suicide vest, was shot on a busy road in south London on Sunday after what police said was an "Islamist-related" incident. (Photo by DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP)