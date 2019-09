Gobierno de Maduro llega a acuerdo y libera al vicepresidente del Parlamento venezolano

(FILES) In this file photo taken on January 07, 2013, opposition deputy Edgar Zambrano walks before a meeting of the country's clergy in Caracas. - Edgar Zambrano, a senior leader of the opposition-dominated National Assembly, was detained by Venezuelan intelligence agents on May 8, 2019, in the first arrest of a lawmaker since the failed uprising against President Nicolas Maduro last week. (Photo by Juan BARRETO / AFP)