Hong Kong: residentes volvieron a manifestarse

Protesters stand near burning items during a protest on Hennessy Road, in Hong Kong on August 31, 2019, in the latest opposition to a planned extradition law that has since morphed into a wider call for democratic rights in the semi-autonomous city. - Chaos engulfed Hong Kong's financial heart on August 31 as police fired tear gas and water cannon at petrol bomb-throwing protesters, who defied a ban on rallying -- and mounting threats from China -- to take to the streets for a 13th straight weekend. (Photo by Lillian SUWANRUMPHA / AFP)