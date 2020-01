Irán promete “castigar” responsables por derribo de avión ucraniano

A handout picture provided by the official website of the Iranian Presidency on January 12, 2020 shows Iranian President Hassan Rouhani speaking during a joint press conference with the Emir of Qatar in Tehran. - Iran and Qatar agree de-escalation is the "only solution" to crises, the emirate's ruler said, after 10 days of heightened tensions between the Islamic republic and the United States. (Photo by - / IRANIAN PRESIDENCY / AFP) / === RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / HO / IRANIAN PRESIDENCY" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS ===