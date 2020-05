Maduro afirma que estadounidenses detenidos por fallida “incursión” serán juzgados en Venezuela

Handout picture released by the Venezuelan Presidency showing Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro wearing a face mask as a preventive measure against the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, during a meeting with members of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB), at Miraflores Presidential Palace in Caracas on May 4, 2020. - Venezuela's Attorney General Tarek William Saab on Monday accused opposition leader Juan Guaido of contracting "mercenaries" to lead an "invasion" that the Nicolas Maduro regime claims to have thwarted. The government had said Sunday that it foiled an attack from the sea aimed at toppling the socialist president, killing eight assailants and capturing two others. (Photo by Jhonn ZERPA / Venezuelan Presidency / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / VENEZUELA'S PRESIDENCY / JHONN ZERPA" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS