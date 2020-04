Manaos enfrenta caos sanitario por el coronavirus

Aerial picture showing a burial taking place at an area where new graves have been dug up at the Nossa Senhora Aparecida cemetery in Manaus, in the Amazon forest in Brazil, on April 22, 2020. - The new grave area hosts suspected and confirmed victims of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. More than 180,000 people in the world have died from the novel coronavirus since it emerged in China last December, according to an AFP tally based on official sources. (Photo by Michael DANTAS / AFP)