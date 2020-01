Militares rechazan declaraciones de Morales sobre crear “milicias armadas” como Venezuela

Bolivian ex-president Evo Morales (C), exiled in Argentina, accompanied by the representative of the the Unified Syndical Confederation of Rural Workers of Bolivia, Roberto Machaco (L) and the Secretary for International Relations of the Movimiento al Socialismo (MAS) party, Juanita Ancieta, speaks during a press conference after holding a meeting with members of the MAS to fix date and place to chose their presidential candidate for the Bolivian general election, in Buenos Aires, on December 29, 2019. - The election of the MAS candidate will be held on January 19, 2020 in Buenos Aires. (Photo by Alejandro PAGNI / AFP)