Presidente de Ecuador ordena toque de queda y militarización de Quito

Demonstrators stand a top a barricade during the 10th day of a protest over a fuel price hike ordered by the government to secure an IMF loan, in the surroundings of the National Assembly in Quito on October 12, 2019. - The indigenous umbrella group CONAIE rejected an offer of direct talks from President Lenin Moreno to end the protests on the grounds that "the dialogue that he's seeking lacks credibility," as reported on a statement, adding that it would negotiate with the government only when a decree to remove fuel subsidies has been "repealed." (Photo by RODRIGO BUENDIA / AFP)