Suben a 79 los muertos en México por estallido de ducto por robo de combustible

Firemen extinguish the smoldering fire over the bodies of burned victims at the scene of a massive blaze trigerred by a leaky pipeline in Tlahuelilpan, Hidalgo state, Mexico, on January 19, 2019. - A massive fire broke out at an illegal pipeline tap in central Mexico on Friday, killing at least 21 people and injuring 71 more, just as the government wages a major crack-down on fuel theft. (Photo by ALFREDO ESTRELLA / AFP)