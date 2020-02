Tribunal de Bolivia presenta observación a candidatura senatorial de Evo Morales

Bolivian former President (2006-2019) Evo Morales (C) gestures during the launching of the presidential ticket for the Movement for Socialism (MAS) party for the upcoming Bolivian elections, in Buenos Aires on January 19, 2020. - The MAS' presidential ticket for the May 3 general election is made up of former Economy Minister (2006-2019) Luis Arce and former Foreign Minister (2006-2017) David Choquehuanca for president and vice-president respectively. (Photo by ALEJANDRO PAGNI / AFP)