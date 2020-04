UE acuerda plan de rescate ante profunda recesión económica por pandemia de Covid-19

(FILES) In this file photo taken on March 07, 2020 a man wearing a protective mask passes by the Coliseum monument in Rome amid fear of the Covid-19 epidemic. - Italy's tourism sector, which employs 4.2 million people and generates 13% of the gross domestic product (GDP) of Europe's third largest economy, is wondering how to get back on its feet when it will have to "coexist" with the new coronavirus. (Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP)