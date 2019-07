Vaticano accede a abrir osarios para buscar pistas de joven desaparecida hace 36 años

This handout photo made available by the Vatican Media on July 20, 2019 shows the opening of the ossuary at the Teutonic Cemetery in the Vatican as part of a probe into the case of Emanuela Orlandi, an teenager who disappeared in 1983 in one of Italy's darkest mysteries. - The Vatican opened two burial chambers discovered under a trapdoor as it attempts to get to the bottom of a riddle involving two 19th century princesses and a teenager who went missing 36 years ago. The ossuaries were found last week under the floor of the Pontifical Teutonic College after the shock discovery earlier this month that the bones of the princesses had disappeared from two tombs in the Teutonic Cemetery. (Photo by Handout / VATICAN MEDIA / AFP)