Veinte muertos en Turquía por beber alcohol adulterado “para protegerse del coronavirus”

Istanbul (Turkey), 18/03/2020.- Members of the Istanbul Municipality disinfects Taksim Square to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 at the Taksim Square in Istanbul, Turkey, 18 March 2020. Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on 17 March there are 98 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and one related death. Turkey decided to halt public events, temporarily shut down schools and suspend sporting events in an attempt to prevent further spreading of coronavirus. (Turquía, Estanbul) EFE/EPA/SEDAT SUNA